Here's why Houston should be chosen to host 2026 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup will be played in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. H-Town is one of 17 U.S. cities in the running to host it.

HOUSTON — Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Houston would be a massive boost for the economy, potentially bringing in close to $1 billion, according to the local bid committee.

That compares to $347 million in revenue generated by the 2017 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

FIFA will announce the host cities beginning at 4 p.m. Central Time. We'll have live updates on KHOU 11 News throughout the evening.

The movers and shakers on the Houston 2026 committee say they're confident about our chances. Here are some of the key selling points from the bid they submitted.

State-of-the-art venues

"Houston’s 72,000 capacity NRG Stadium, which features a retractable roof, is centrally located in the heart of the city, providing the world’s soccer family with convenient access to Houston’s vibrant hospitality and cultural center."

Tried and tested host city

"Houston’s state-of-the-art soccer venues and facilities are tried and successfully tested by international teams including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United, and will provide ultimate environment for international players to perform at their best.

Manchester City’s decision to return to Houston next month for the second time in five years highlights Houston’s track record, the committee said.

Proven track record

NRG Stadium has also hosted two Super Bowls, two NCAA Men’s Final Fours.

"Houston has hosted more large-scale sporting events than any other candidate host city since 2004, served by tried and tested venues, world-leading medical facilities, vast accommodation capacity and extensive local, domestic and international transport network," the committee said.

Houston's diversity

Houston is the most diverse city in the country with over 20 ethnic and racial groups represented and more than 145 languages spoken.

Passion for soccer

"Our passionate, soccer-loving population means packed-out stadiums and a matchday experience that would rival the greatest soccer leagues in the world. This strong foundation of support for soccer in the city was demonstrated when Houston recently hosted back-to-back sell-out crowds and international players for Concacaf Gold Cup matches. Houston also had the highest average attendance for the 2021 Gold Cup of any market that hosted multiple matches with three of our matches at BBVA Stadium and NRG park completely sold out."

World-class infrastructure and services

"Houston is home to one of the largest airport systems in the world. The city’s vast transportation network and airports together service 55 million passengers, including over 10 million international travelers annually, providing the perfect hub to welcome, fans, players and visitors from all over for a truly global celebration of soccer."