Will Houston be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

New York City and Los Angeles are already locks, but there are more than enough spots up for grabs.

HOUSTON — FIFA will be naming its host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

While Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey are pretty much locked in, Houston is among the 10 to 12 American cities hoping to be chosen.

Convincing the committee has been a lot more difficult.

“They had a pretty good poker face when we made our presentation I’ll be honest,” said Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee President Chris Canetti.

Houston stacks up pretty well when compared to other cities vying for a host spot especially when it comes to accessibility to the area.

Another positive for Houston? Texas offers something called the Major Events Reimbursement Program which assists communities in paying costs related to preparing for or conducting large events that generate substantial revenue for the area or state.

The economic impact of the World Cup in Houston would be massive.

The 2017 Super Bowl generated around $347 million in revenue for the region. A World Cup host site could bring upwards of $1 billion.

How many games will there be in the US?

The 2022 World Cup will feature 80 games, which is 16 more than the current format. Sixty will be played in the United States, with every game from the quarterfinals to the final taking place here.

How many games will each city host?

While no exact number has been given, the proposal calls for each city to get at least five games.

With the field expanding to 48 teams, it seems likely that each American city will get to host at least one knockout stage match.

