HOUSTON — So many Houston soccer fans watched Tuesday's match between the U.S. women's national team and England. Many called out sick or told their boss they would work "from home" today.

Imagine our surprise, when fan after fan worked to dodge the KHOU11 news camera at Pitch 25.

"I told my boss I was sick," said person after person who tried to avoid video-proof that they were at an Eado bar watching the semi-final round of the FIFA Women's 2019 World Cup.

The game was important.

More important than bragging rights or the World Cup. For fans, watching Tuesday's 2 p.m. match was about a fight for equal rights, equal pay and girl power.

"I want to go out and take more risks and just kind of try to be with more of a group, kind of like their team, you know," said Zoe Knea. The 12-year-old girl from League City says watching the women's team reminds her of the power of teamwork and being a part of something bigger than yourself.

"It’s fun to be with a big group watching the game," said Knea.

Among the crowd at Pitch 25 was Jonathan Curiel who was celebrating his 37th birthday with his family.

"I think it’s important to have my daughter and obviously my sister and mother watch women succeed," said Curiel.

And the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has succeeded.

The U.S. is the most successful nation in the history of the women's world cup. The U.S. women's team has won three world cups since 1985.

But competition brews controversy: from a war of words with President Donald Trump over the team's potential visit to the White House if they win the 2019 World Cup to being called 'arrogant' by at least one British tabloid.

"As far as criticism, it’s always going to be there," said fan Jacqueline Cuevas.

The mother enjoys watching women's soccer with her son Maurico. "I want him to learn that women and men are equal. That a woman can play as good as a man."

Lessons from the pitch for a little girl who is now encouraged to make new friends, and a dad who is stepping up for his daughter.

"You know, the World Cup comes every four years," said Curiel. "And they’re playing phenomenally right now."