Houston Dash expecting record crowd in first-ever home playoff match

The Houston Dash host Kansas City, and expect around 14,000 fans.

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash will host their first-ever playoff game this weekend, and according to the team, it’ll be in front of the biggest crowd in team history.

Houston will host Kansas City in the quarterfinal round of the NWSL playoffs Sunday at 4 p.m. and PNC Stadium. Earlier this week, the team announced that advance ticket sales for the game had surpassed 14,000. The highest attendance to date for a Dash game is 13,025. That was for a game in 2015.

The Dash finished the regular season with a 10-6-6 record. They were 1-1 against Kansas City this season, each team winning on their opponent’s pitch.

“We feel like it’s been a big buildup to this game and we’re just so excited to represent the legacy that our veteran players and the players that came before us left and also just the community and the support that we get from Houston and from other places,” said Houston Dash rookie Ryan Gareis. “We’re so excited that it’s almost here.”

Tickets for Sunday’s game start at $7. You can get them at the Dash website.