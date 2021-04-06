Houston Dynamo face the Portland Timbers in conference matchup — watch tonight on Quest 55

The Houston Dynamo take on the Portland Timbers in conference action.

HOUSTON — The Portland Timbers (4-4-0) take on the Houston Dynamo (3-3-3) at BBVA Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the game on Houston's Quest Texas, Channel 55.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +127, Portland +164, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.

Guess who's home 🤠 pic.twitter.com/hMBPRMYfpA — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 23, 2021

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).