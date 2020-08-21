Watch Houston Dynamo take on FC Dallas live tonight on QuestTEXAS Channel 55

The match will air live at 7 p.m.

Houston Dynamo is returning to BBVA Stadium for the first time since February to host FC Dallas in the first leg of the Texas Derby.

The stadium will be closed to fans, but you can watch the match live at 7 p.m. on QuestTEXAS Channel 55.

Friday’s match is the opening fixture of Phase 1 for the Dynamo and they are hoping to earn their first victory of the season after two close calls during the MLS is Back Tournament earlier this summer.