HOUSTON - Are you suffering from "excessive Dallasness?" Fear not, for the Houston Dynamo have a cure.

The Dynamo tweeted a hilarious ad parody Friday morning promoting the Texas Derby match against FC Dallas this weekend. The creative ad included examples of symptoms, like "lack of MLS Cups" and "geographically challenged" -- all factors Houstonians are happy to bring up in any Houston vs. Dallas debate.

Excessive Dallasness doesn't have to control your life.



Find the cure this Saturday at @BBVACompassStdm: https://t.co/TPqmYsXGaT pic.twitter.com/Do1UJtHRUI — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) July 20, 2018

The matchup is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium. For tickets, visit the Dynamo's website.

