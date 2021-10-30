Former Dynamo goalie Pat Onstad to take over as club's GM, KHOU 11 reports

Onstad was part of the Dynamo championship teams in 2006 and 2007.

HOUSTON — Former Dynamo goalkeeper Pat Onstad is set to take over as the club’s new general manager, according to KHOU 11 sports reporter Matt Musil.

Onstad is currently serving as technical director of the Columbus Crew. He has also served as an assistant coach with DC United and as the chief scout for Toronto FC.

Onstad was the starting goalie on both of the Dynamo’s championship teams. The Dynamo won the MLS Cup in 2006 and 2007. The Vancouver, British Columbia native played five seasons for the Dynamo.

The Dynamo has had no comment but the team has announced that a Monday news conference will be held.