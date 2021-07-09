Jamey Rootes steps down as Dynamo, Dash CEO

The club said Rootes will take a leave of absence due to personal reasons and asked that his privacy be respected at this time.

HOUSTON — Jamey Rootes, Houston Dynamo Football Club CEO, is stepping down, the organization announced Friday.

Rootes previously spent two decades as president of the Houston Texans. He left that position in February to pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.

Rootes was named CEO of the Dynamo and Dash last month.

The club said John Walker, president of business operations, will continue to manage and execute the growth initiatives that majority owner and Chairman Ted Segal previously outlined for the organization.