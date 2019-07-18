HOUSTON — The Houston Dynamo will not comment but a source tells KHOU 11 Sports that Rockets star James Harden is joining the ownership group of the Dynamo and Dash.

Currently, the Dynamo and Dash are owned by an ownership group consisting of majority owner Gabriel Brener, of Brener International Group; boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya; Ben Guill, managing partner of White Deer Energy, and Jake Silverstein, a private investor based in Portland, Ore.

Harden has been in Houston since joining the Rockets in 2012. The 2018 NBA MVP agreed to the biggest contract extension in NBA history in 2017.

His deal with Adidas is also worth a total of $200 million.

The Dynamo are in eighth place in the Western Conference with an 8-3-9 record. The Dash are in seventh place with a 3-4-5 record.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM