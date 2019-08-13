HOUSTON — The Houston Dynamo on Tuesday have parted ways with head coach Wilmer Cabrera.

The Dynamo are turning to assistant coach Davy Arnaud who will lead them on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Houston is 9-13-3 in league play this season and ninth in the Major League Soccer Western Conference. The Dynamo have gone 2-11-1 in their last 14 MLS matches after going 7-2-2 to start the season, their best start in franchise history.

“We’d like to thank Wilmer for all of his hard work and dedication over the course of the last two and a half seasons with the Houston Dynamo, including last year’s U.S. Open Cup title. We wish him all the best moving forward,” Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said in s statement. “At this time, we as a club believe the team will benefit from a fresh perspective as we enter the final third of our season and make a push to qualify for the playoffs.”

Cabrera led Houston to a 32-39-22 record in regular-season play and led the team in its 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship last season.

Arnaud, who is from Nederland, Texas, has served as an assistant coach for Houston the last three seasons. He was previously an assistant coach for D.C. United in 2016. He played in the MLS for 14 years, winning the 2004 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and reached the 2004 MLS Cup Final with Kansas City. He also made seven appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team.

Houston’s next matchup comes against the Colorado Rapids Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

