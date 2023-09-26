Dynamo's Franco Escobar -- who has Messi tattoo on his thigh -- hopes to swap jerseys with the soccer star

Houston plays Inter Miami on Wednesday. After the match, players often swap jerseys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIAMI — Franco Escobar plays right back for Houston Dynamo FC. But what's on his right leg once earned him worldwide attention: a tattoo on his thigh of Lionel Messi clutching the World Cup trophy after he led Argentina in December 2022.

How long did it take?

"Four hours," Escobar recently told KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol following a training session in Houston.

All in one shot?

"Yes," he said.

That Messi left this kind of impression on Franco isn't surprising. They're from the same city in Argentina – Rosario - and each played for the hometown soccer club there. Franco said they've never met bu there are many reasons why Messi is his favorite player.

"He just instills a lot of pride to be Argentinian gives a lot of hope to the country," Escobar said. "And you know, (Messi) gives a lot of hope to me."

Houston faces Messi’s Inter Miami squad on Wednesday night in the championship match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament. The final is being played on Inter Miami’s home field in Fort Lauderdale.

We're with @HoustonDynamo as club boards the plane for FLL for @usopencup vs Inter Miami@KHOU pic.twitter.com/qHb4k2ikMI — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) September 26, 2023

As for being on the same field as a legend?

"We’re not overly concerned with that – whether (Messi) is in or out,” Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen said on Tuesday.

Messi’s status is uncertain as he missed Inter Miami’s last Major League Soccer with some type of leg issue.

"It’s not really our issue," Olsen said.

Franco is responsible for one of this season's most spectacular goals which happened at home in June against LAFC.

But his ultimate score? It may be a Messi jersey from the superstar himself. Franco said he asked some Miami coaches he knows and believes his wish will be granted.

A priceless memento to add to his Messi collection.

"Does Messi know you have that tattoo?" Bristol asked.

"Si, Yes. I think so," Franco said.