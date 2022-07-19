2022 Copa de Lone Star: Manchester City and Club América go head-to-head Wednesday at NRG

Houston is hosting two of the biggest names in international soccer Wednesday.

HOUSTON — The eyes of soccer will be squarely on NRG Stadium on Wednesday for the 2022 Copa de Lone Star.

Reigning Premiere League champs Manchester City practiced at PNC Stadium on Tuesday, getting ready for their match against Liga MX power Club América.

Manchester City admits they’re not at full strength, conditioning-wise, but they’re eager to put on a huge show at NRG Stadium.

So how has Houston doing as a host city?

"The jet lag took us a couple of days to get over, the heat, obviously a big difference to Manchester weather, which is always raining,” said Manchester City Kyle Walker. “Apart from that, it’s been really welcoming and we can’t wait to get out tomorrow and hopefully give the fans something good to see.”

As for Manchester City’s opponent, Club América, they practiced at Episcopal High School Tuesday. They lost recently to Chelsea in Las Vegas in another ‘friendly.’