COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last time Simone Biles left a gymnastics competition, she had five Olympic medals – four of them gold – to show for it.

Her haul from the Rio Games capped off a remarkable stretch in which Biles also won three world all-around titles in the years leading up to the 2016 Olympics. At 19, she’d established herself as arguably the best her sport has ever seen.

At 21, Biles thinks she’s better.

"I would probably beat her,” she said of the 2016 version of herself, one who had claimed 14 world championship medals before she’d even made an Olympic team.

After more than a year off, Biles makes her competitive return at the U.S. Classic on Saturday.

She does so with soaring expectations after winning the all-around, floor, vault and team gold medals in Rio, where she claimed bronze on balance beam.

In the years since, she has embraced the trappings of Olympic glory. She competed on Dancing with the Stars, took vacations she hadn’t had time for before. She moved out of her parents’ house and into her own apartment. She got a boyfriend, former gymnast Stacey Ervin, and a French bulldog puppy, Lilo.

In January, Biles came forward to say she, too, had been abused by longtime team doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving an effective life sentence on federal and state convictions for possession of child pornography and sexual abuse.

That revelation came after Biles had resumed training, and she has supported the hundreds of other survivors while focusing on her comeback.

This weekend, Biles looked forward only to what she’ll do on the four apparatus.

She’s competing in the all-around after initially planning to start with just uneven bars and balance beam.

“I feel like I have a stronger mindset and I'm not as nervous,” Biles said. “I still have a lot of nerves I need to get out in the trainings that we have to come, but I feel like I'm in a better place. I trust my body more, I trust my gymnastics more. So overall I'm in a better place."

Those nerves and mental execution are what her coaches, Laurent and Cecile Landi, are most focused on. They began coaching her in October after Aimee Boorman, Biles’ longtime coach, accepted a position in Florida after the Rio Olympics.

The Landis had a front-row seat to Biles’ 2016 success as the personal coaches of Madison Kocian, Biles’ teammate in Rio.

“Well, if I take her without competing, without stress and stuff, yeah. She’s stronger,” Laurent Landi said. “She’s better.”

Biles and her coaches are focused on using this meet as preparation for national and world championships in the coming months.

“This competition is for her to test herself,” Laurent Landi said. “I don’t care about the result. I want her to have that feeling, the adrenaline to compete, how to deal with pressure, the holding for the TV on the bars and stuff like that, I want that again. … It’s been two years and I know she’s done a lot of other stuff, but she needs to get that mental edge again.”

That mental edge helped her remain unbeaten for more than three years. The last time Biles entered an all-around competition and didn’t win was at this competition in 2013.

But that streak isn’t another expectation Biles is adding for herself. She feels better than she did two years ago, and she wants to test that out here.

“It is hard but I hope they keep it in perspective that I haven't competed in over two years,” she said. “I am coming back and we'll see where it goes from there.”

