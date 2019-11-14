SPRING, Texas — Two gymnasts who train at the World Champions Centre in Spring on Wednesday signed their letters of intent as part of National Signing Day.

Jordan Chiles signed to UCLA, and Olivia Hollingsworth signed to Auburn University. Both train alongside Simone Biles, who attended Wednesday’s celebrations.

Both ladies are elite gymnasts who spend 34 hours a week training. Chiles is also a national team member and will be competing in the 2020 Olympics.

“I’ve been wanting go to this school since I was little,” Chiles said. “It’s been my dream school. So just being able to actually fulfill that dream and being able to sign with them was an amazing thing.”

“I actually committed when I was in 9th grade,” Hollingsworth said. “So I’ve been waiting three years to finally sign, and so I’m just really excited.”

If you’re wondering why they don’t stay in Texas, no colleges here have a Division I gymnastics team. Perhaps it’s about time, Texas?

Congratulations to both of these exceptional athletes!

