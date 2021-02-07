'The rules are the rules' | Houston track & field community reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson suspension

The Texas native will not compete in her signature Olympic event after testing positive for marijuana.

HOUSTON — Many young runners at an AAU regional meet Friday hoped to someday compete on Sha’Carri Richardson’s level.

"She is a phenomenal athlete,” said Track Houston Youth Track Club coach Kenneth Gandy.

He said he believes Richardson created her own hurdles.

"You know, the rules are the rules and they’re meant so that everybody gets to compete on a level playing field,” said Gandy.

Richardson was suspended Friday for 30 days by anti-doping agencies after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

She will not be able to run the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics which is considered to be her signature event.

I’m getting local reaction to the #ShacarriRichardson story for @KHOU at 4:00 .. Including from a big youth track & field event happening today ⤵️ #khou11 https://t.co/dvxiJ9Nu0W pic.twitter.com/vG675AyHK4 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 2, 2021

"I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson told The Today Show.

“I know what I did," she added. "I know what I'm supposed to do, I know what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision."

"Very heartbroken,” said Anitura Hughes.

She heard about Richardson on the way to watch her son compete at the meet and that the athlete supposedly smoked marijuana to help cope with personal issues, including the loss of her mother.

“I think, number one, marijuana is not a sports enhancing drug," said Hughes. "So it shouldn’t disqualify her.”

Hughes said she believes some rules may need to change given that pot is legal in so many states, including where Olympic trials are held.

"Most definitely ban performance enhancing drugs," said Hughes. "But marijuana?" "No.”

Gandy said Richardson has a lot of running ahead of her despite this setback and can continue to inspire younger athletes.

“I think she came overcome this situation,” said Gandy.