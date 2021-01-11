Former baseball exec walks away from game to impact energy market

Some of the best baseball minds aren't in the game anymore. Scott Nethery has ties to both Houston and Atlanta and is now impacting the energy game.

HOUSTON — He's all about building a successful team.

Scott Nethery once walked away from baseball, but in some ways, his current position resembles an old one.

“We handle all the data and the analytics and, surprisingly, that's what's going on a baseball right now,” Nethery said.

Nethery is President of Energy Ogre, a Houston-based tech operation that helps its customers save money on electricity bills.

The company's software, though, is not as glitzy as the hardware from a previous job.

As special assistant to Braves general manager John Schuerholz, Nethery had a say in nearly every decision made during Atlanta's incredible run of 14 straight division titles from 1991 to 2005.

His contribution?

“Helping shuffle the cards every year and continue to keep building the team,” Nethery said.

While Atlanta manager Brian Snitker is a true baseball lifer, Nethery said he decided 11 years ago he'd had enough and wanted to spend more time with his family.

Being from Houston, he wants to see Dusty Baker win it all, but said, “I’d be happy for Brian Snitker and the people that were involved with the Braves during my years that are still there and active.”