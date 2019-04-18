HOUSTON — The NFL just dropped its 2019 regular season schedule.

Below is the schedule for the Houston Texans, including which games you can catch in prime time!

PRESEASON

Week Day Date Opponent TV Network Kickoff Time

1 Thursday Aug. 8 at Green Bay Packers 7 p.m.

2 Saturday Aug. 17 DETROIT LIONS 7 p.m.

3 Saturday Aug. 24 at Dallas Cowboys 6 p.m.

4 Thursday Aug. 29 LOS ANGELES RAMS 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week Day Date Opponent TV Network Kickoff Time

1 Monday Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints ESPN 6:10 p.m.

2 Sunday Sept. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS CBS Noon

3 Sunday Sept. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers CBS 3:25 p.m.

4 Sunday Sept. 29 CAROLINA PANTHERS FOX Noon

5 Sunday Oct. 6 ATLANTA FALCONS FOX Noon

6 Sunday Oct. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs CBS Noon

7 Sunday Oct. 20 at Indianapolis Colts CBS Noon

8 Sunday Oct. 27 OAKLAND RAIDERS CBS Noon

9 Sunday Nov. 3 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) NFLN 8:30 a.m.

10 BYE

11 Sunday Nov. 17 at Baltimore Ravens CBS Noon

12 Thursday Nov. 21 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS FOX/NFLN/Amazon 7:20 p.m.

13 Sunday Dec. 1 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS NBC 7:20 p.m.

14 Sunday Dec. 8 DENVER BRONCOS CBS Noon

15 Sunday Dec. 15 at Tennessee Titans CBS Noon

16 TBD Dec. 21 or 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD

17 Sunday Dec. 29 TENNESSEE TITANS CBS Noon

The Week 9 game against their division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars will be in London, the NFL announced earlier Wednesday.

The game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Wembley Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT. The meeting replaces the Texans’ annual trip to Jacksonville as the Jaguars will be considered the home team.

Fans can purchase ticket packages starting Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. on Location Experiences at nflonlocation.com. Fans can also register here for further information regarding individual ticket availability, which will be announced at a later date.

Home, away opponents for the Houston Texans in the 2019 regular season

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders.

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

