HOUSTON — The NFL just dropped its 2019 regular season schedule.

Below is the schedule for the Houston Texans, including which games you can catch in prime time! 

PRESEASON

Week    Day    Date    Opponent    TV Network    Kickoff Time 

1    Thursday    Aug. 8    at Green Bay Packers     7 p.m.

2    Saturday    Aug. 17    DETROIT LIONS    7 p.m.

3    Saturday    Aug. 24    at Dallas Cowboys    6 p.m.

4    Thursday     Aug. 29    LOS ANGELES RAMS   7 p.m.

 

REGULAR SEASON

Week    Day    Date    Opponent    TV Network    Kickoff Time

1    Monday    Sept. 9    at New Orleans Saints    ESPN    6:10 p.m.

2    Sunday    Sept. 15    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS    CBS   Noon

3    Sunday    Sept. 22    at Los Angeles Chargers    CBS    3:25 p.m.

4    Sunday    Sept. 29    CAROLINA PANTHERS    FOX   Noon

5    Sunday    Oct. 6    ATLANTA FALCONS    FOX   Noon

6    Sunday    Oct. 13    at Kansas City Chiefs    CBS   Noon

7    Sunday    Oct. 20    at Indianapolis Colts    CBS   Noon

8    Sunday    Oct. 27    OAKLAND RAIDERS    CBS   Noon

9    Sunday    Nov. 3    at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)  NFLN  8:30 a.m.

10    BYE        

11    Sunday    Nov. 17    at Baltimore Ravens    CBS   Noon

12    Thursday  Nov. 21  INDIANAPOLIS COLTS  FOX/NFLN/Amazon  7:20 p.m.

13    Sunday    Dec. 1    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS  NBC  7:20 p.m.

14    Sunday    Dec. 8    DENVER BRONCOS    CBS    Noon

15    Sunday    Dec. 15    at Tennessee Titans     CBS    Noon

16    TBD    Dec. 21 or 22    at Tampa Bay Buccaneers    TBD 

17    Sunday    Dec. 29    TENNESSEE TITANS    CBS    Noon

The Week 9 game against their division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars will be in London, the NFL announced earlier Wednesday.

The game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Wembley Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT. The meeting replaces the Texans’ annual trip to Jacksonville as the Jaguars will be considered the home team.

Fans can purchase ticket packages starting Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. on Location Experiences at nflonlocation.com. Fans can also register here for further information regarding individual ticket availability, which will be announced at a later date.

Home, away opponents for the Houston Texans in the 2019 regular season

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders.

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

