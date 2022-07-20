SCAM ALERT: Beware of fake merchandise, tickets for Copa de Lone Star

To avoid becoming victims during the soccer match, authorities are asking consumers to be careful when making any purchases.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Federal agents are warning soccer fans to be on the lookout for fake tickets and merchandise for the match at NRG Park between Manchester City and Club America.

“Contrary to popular belief, counterfeiting is not a victimless crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson with Homeland Security Investigations. “It significantly impacts small businesses that do things the right way, harms consumers who unknowingly purchase substandard items, violates the rights of the trademark holder, and in some cases the illicit proceeds are used to fund transnational criminal activity such as human trafficking and drug trafficking.”

To help fans avoid becoming victims during the match, authorities are asking consumers to be careful when making any purchases.

Fans are encouraged to:

Shop only at authorized retail locations, rather than street vendors, flea markets or other questionable sources.

Avoid purchasing items where the price seems too good to be true. (On average, official replica jerseys should be priced at $90. If they are discounted by 30% or higher, they are likely to be counterfeit.)

Check for poor stitching, ripped tags, irregular markings, or misspellings on apparel.

Ensure items have the official Club branded packaging with labels, tags and hologram.

Always purchase tickets directly from the soccer club or from an authorized vendor/partner.

Between February 2021 and February 2022, The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR) seized more than 267,000 phony sports-related items valued at approximately $97.8 million dollars.