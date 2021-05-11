With two strikes against, San Jac baseball upholds winning tradition

The baseball squad from San Jacinto College already had two strikes against it: the pandemic and the winter storm. Yet the team keeps playing and keeps winning.

HOUSTON — Unlike past teams, the 2021 baseball squad from San Jacinto College already had two strikes against it: the pandemic and the winter storm. Yet this team keeps playing and keeps winning.

To most of us, it's simply the month of May. But to this group, it's the month of opportunity to play for a national title. That's the goal of every San Jac baseball team coached by Tom Arrington, no matter what it runs into.

"It's been difficult for them," Arrington said. "But they came together really well."

San Jac pulls players from everywhere and this year is no different. There are kids from Massachusetts, Puerto Rico and even Idaho.

"For me, being away, it's been pretty normal," catcher Chase Adkison said. "COVID hasn't slowed us down."

He's from Idaho and is planning to attend Oklahoma State.

Infielder Harold Coll, one of the team's top pro prospects, is from Massachusetts, but also played in Georgia.

"The experience has definitely been a (once-in-a-) lifetime experience, actually," Coll said.

The Gators' top pitcher is Thomas Burbank, who previously attended the University of Texas. He's from Beaumont.

"I've gotten more confidence since being here," Burbank said.

It's an eclectic mix, but it's working. Fourth-ranked San Jac (46-12) beat Paris Junior College on Sunday, 11-3, for the regional championship and is now one step closer to the JUCO World Series, which is played in Grand Junction, Colorado.

"You know, we don't have a dormitory so they stay in the apartments, so they end up bonding a lot just in their social life," Arrington said.

Earlier this season, Arrington won his 900th career game.

Young players also log more miles now than ever before, thanks to travel ball and other tournaments. All of it helps them adapt. Despite the circumstances, this new San Jac family has embraced the same old mission: advance to the World Series.