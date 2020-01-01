AUSTIN, Texas — Sometimes, certain things are just bigger than sports.

Sam Ehlinger shared a moment on Twitter one day after Texas' 38-10 Alamo Bowl win which proves that in spades.

"The last Texas football game I got to go to with my Dad was the Alamo Bowl in 2012. I know he was there again with me last night. God is great. #AO1," Ehlinger tweeted.

If you haven't already heard the story, Ehlinger's father passed away in 2013 while competing in a triathlon. He suffered a reported heart attack during the swim portion at 46 years old. He was a trial lawyer and an athlete who taught his son the love of football.

In August 2019, Ehlinger interviewed with The Player's Tribune about what his father has meant to him in his life and how he shaped his love for football and the Texas Longhorns.

"He definitely taught me everything I knew about the game," said Ehlinger about his late father.

Ehlinger told The Player's Tribune in August that he had to step up and lead for his family much like he does for the Longhorns.

"The way I felt by taking care of my family, I think that carried over to how I lead on the field," Ehlinger said.

Ehlinger was named the Alamo Bowl offensive MVP after scoring four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) against the No. 11 ranked Utah Utes.

All for his dad ... and apparently what a better, fitting place to have such an incredible game.

