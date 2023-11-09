NYPD: Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. accused of beating, choking woman at hotel

According to New York City police, Porter Jr. beat and choked the woman at the Millenium Hilton Hotel early Monday morning.

NEW YORK — Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Monday morning after police said he beat and choked a woman at a hotel.

The New York Police Department said at about 6:45 a.m., it received a call about an assault at the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza. When police got there, they found a 26-year-old woman with a cut to the right side of her face.

NYPD said the woman was hit multiple times by a 23-year-old man, later identified as Porter Jr. He's also accused of putting his hands around her neck.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Porter was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation.

The Rockets released the following statement on this incident:

"We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time."

Below is a response from the NBA:

“We are aware of the reports regarding Kevin Porter Jr. The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”

According to NBA.com, Porter was selected in the first round (30th overall pick) of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2021.