Rockets fall 128-126 to Blazers in NBA season opener

PORTLAND, Ore. — Houston Rockets kicked off the 2020-21 NBA season with a lost against the Portland Trail Blazers.

CJ McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left that gave Portland a 128-126 overtime win against Houston.

Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists.

James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of overtime.