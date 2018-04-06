HOUSTON - The first three members of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame received some special hardware Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Houston Sports Authority presented Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon and Reid Ryan – sitting in for dad Nolan Ryan – with rings and plaques for a new walk of fame.

Reactions to receiving their rings were priceless, especially for three athletes who are all members of the professional Hall of Fame in their respective sports.

The Houston Sports Hall of Fame will be located at Green Street downtown near the House of Blues.

