BOSTON — Simone Biles isn’t the only Houston-area gymnast to crush it in the USA Gymnastics Championships over the weekend.

Fuzzy Benas, a 15-year-old from Richmond, finished in a three-way tie for first in the 15-16 year-old division and was named to the USA Men’s National Team.

Fuzzy won the floor exercise and rings at the competition in Boston and finished third on vault and high bar.

The Travis High School sophomore spends more than 20 hours a week training at EnRich Gymnastics in Richmond, according to Coach Sam McArthur.

He is also coached by Sergey Resnick and Marcus Tyler.

Spring’s Simone Biles won her fifth title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday night, sweeping all four events. Biles is the first U.S. woman to do that since Dominique Dawes in 1994.

Sam Mikulak, of Colorado Springs, also won his fifth championship in the senior men’s division.

