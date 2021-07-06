x
Rice RB Dicky Maegle, who was tackled off bench in the 1954 Cotton Bowl, has died

Rice University said Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86.
File-This Jan. 1, 1954, file photo shows Alabama fullback Tommy Lewis (42) (arrow) coming off the bench getting ready to tackle Rice halfback Dicky Moegle (47), as he crosses the 50 yard line during the Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Tex., Jan. 1, 1954. Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died. Rice and the National Football Foundation both said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86. (Tom Dillard/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

HOUSTON — Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench, has died.

In one of the most legendary plays in college football history, Maegle was running near midfield when Alabama co-captain Tommy Lewis came off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked Maegle to the ground.

Officials awarded Maegle a 95-yard touchdown run. He also had TD runs of 79 and 34 yards as Rice beat the Crimson Tide 28-6 on New Year's Day.

File-This Jan. 1, 1954, file photo shows Alabama fullback Timmy Lewis, right, shaking hands with Rice halfback Dicky Maegle and offers his apologies for coming off the Alabama bench and tackling Maegle on the latter's 95-yard touchdown run during the Cotton Bowl football game in Dallas. Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died. Rice and the National Football Foundation both said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86. (AP Photo/Carl E. Linde, File)

 