Rice RB Dicky Maegle, who was tackled off bench in the 1954 Cotton Bowl, has died

Rice University said Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86.

HOUSTON — Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench, has died.

In one of the most legendary plays in college football history, Maegle was running near midfield when Alabama co-captain Tommy Lewis came off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked Maegle to the ground.