Reports: Deshaun Watson case considered by another grand jury in Brazoria County

A second grand jury is hearing evidence in connection with the former Texans quarterback, weeks after a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him.

Another grand jury is considering evidence in connection with former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple outlets.

A Brazoria County grand jury is hearing the evidence, according to The New York Times.

The video above is from previous reporting.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told WJW-TV that his camp is aware of the latest development in the case.

"It's not a new complaint," Hardin told WJW.

Hardin said Brazoria County prosecutors wanted to let the Harris County grand jury deliberations wrap up before convening a grand jury there.

The second grand jury is expected to render a decision either Thursday or Friday, according to the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct. Hardin told WJW the Brazoria County grand jury is hearing evidence connected with one of those cases.

KHOU has reached out to Hardin, Buzbee, and authorities in Brazoria County for reaction.

Watson asked for a trade from the Texans in January 2021, but that was before he was facing the civil lawsuits. The NFL was also looking into the allegations, as was the FBI, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirmed.

The Texans announced earlier this month that they have agreed to trade Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in return for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.