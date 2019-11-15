PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent forward Carmelo Anthony, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is non-guaranteed, Wojnarowski reported.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has not played in the NBA since last season. He played in 10 games for the Houston Rockets before being traded to the Chicago Bulls, who waived him.

Anthony, 35, could theoretically fill a hole at power forward for the Blazers, who lack depth at the position. Starting power forward Zach Collins is out until February at the earliest after having surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder.

Anthony will join the Blazers on their upcoming six-game road trip, Wojnarowski reported.

Chris Haynes, an NBA reporter with Yahoo Sports, says Damian Lillard gave his stamp of approval for the move Wednesday night.

