x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

sports

Red Sox hang Black Lives Matter banner outside Fenway Park

The team posted a picture of a 252 feet long, 20 feet high Black Lives Matter banner outside Fenway Park Wednesday night.
Credit: AP
Cars along the Massachusetts Turnpike drive past a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural, Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, outside Fenway Park, at the rear, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — The Red Sox have made a statement.

The team posted a picture of a 252 feet long, 20 feet high Black Lives Matter banner outside Fenway Park Wednesday night.

According to NESN, the Sox recently backed up Torii Hunter, releasing a powerful statement after the former Major League Baseball player said he didn’t want to be traded to Boston due to racist taunts he heard at Fenway Park. “True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening. We hear you, and we believe you,” part of the statement from June 10 said.

The Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on opening day on Friday.

RELATED: University of Maine at Machias suspends all athletic programs for an indefinite period

RELATED: Lucas's Story: A Maine 13-year-old's journey to concussion recovery