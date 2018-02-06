A stellar performance on the mound by both Chase Shugart and Matteo Bocchi, along with a three-run homer from DJ Petrinsky sealed Texas a date with Texas A&M Saturday evening at 6 p.m. This game featured everything from web gem catches, bare-handed SportsCenter top ten plays, and even stealing home plate. Texas took care of business, pitching the 10-0 shutout.
NINTH INNING:
Bocchi finished the final inning strong. The junior right handed pitcher struck out the side, giving him six strikeouts for the game. Bocchi and Shugart combined for 11 strikeouts.
EIGHTH INNING:
Bocchi continued the Longhorns pitching dominance, striking out the first and third Tigers batters. Shugart and Bocchi combined for eight strikeouts through the eighth inning.
DJ Petrinsky recorded his fourth RBI of the game when he singled with a runner on third base, which gave Texas a 10-0 lead and likely a potential date with arch rival Texas A&M. Tate Shaw ripped into a double play to end the eighth inning.
SEVENTH INNING:
Matteo Bocchi relieved Chase Shugart in the top of the seventh. Shugart finished with five strikeouts on 69 pitches.Tate Shaw continued the Longhorns' stellar defense at the beginning of the seventh inning with a web gem catch in center field. Bocchi struck out a Tigers batter and forced another to ground out to second base. Texas got out of the seventh inning quickly.
Alexander Carrillo entered the game for Texas Southern in the seventh and made his impact felt immediately. Carrillo struck out Ellis and retired the rest of the seventh inning 1-2-3.
SIXTH INNING:
Chase Shugart showed off his SportsCenter top ten play making ability in the sixth. With a runner on first base, Texas Southern hit a chopper right back at the pitcher's mound and Shugart snagged the ball with his barehand to turn a 1-6-3 double play. Texas ended the top of the sixth inning with a ground out.
Jacob Gilbreath relieved Furlong on the mound for the Tigers. Gilbreath opened up his first frame striking out Texas' Ryan Reynolds, but back-to-back walks by Gilbreath put runners on first and second base. McKenzie grounded out to first base for out number two, but advanced the Longhorns runners to second and third base. Gilbreath struck out Hamilton to end the sixth inning, the freshman pitcher's second of the game.
FIFTH INNING:
Shugart allowed a runner on with an infield single, but then struck out the second batter. DJ Petrinsky stole the second out of the inning after he gunned down a Tigers base runner attempting to steal second base. Shugart told the last Tigers batter to take a seat as well, recording his fourth and fifth strikeouts of the game.
Petrinsky grounded out to the shortstop for out number one. A walk to Shaw and a hit from McKenzie put two runners on for the Longhorns. An error on a double play attempt allowed Texas to load the bases with the heart of the Longhorns lineup coming up to the plate and only one out. Duke Ellis chased a breaking ball on an 0-2 pitch and Furlong recorded his third strikeout of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kody Clemens dropped a single into shallow center, scoring two runs to give Texas an 8-0 lead.
Hamilton showed off his blazing speed and stole home plate, which extended the lead to 9-0.
Hibbeler popped out to the shortstop with two runners left on base to end the fifth inning.
FOURTH INNING:
Chase Shugart began the fourth inning hitting the first Tigers batter. The Texas defense showed off in the fourth. With a runner on first, Texas Southern hit a rope right to the first baseman, and the Longhorns turned a 3-6-3 double play to empty the bases. A routine pop fly to left field ended the top of the fourth inning.
Texas led off the fourth inning with back-to-back pop flies -- one to right field and the other to center field. Furlong struck out the last batter to make it a 1-2-3 fourth inning for the Tigers.
THIRD INNING:
Chase Shugart retired all three batters again in the third. Three up, three down once again.
Zach Zubia led off the bottom of the third with a base hit to left field. Hibbeler got walked and Ryan Reynold was struck out looking by Peyton Schneider. In the next at bat, DJ Petrinsky ripped a three-run homerun to left center field, which extended the Longhorns' lead to 5-0.
Texas Southern had a prime opportunity to get out of the inning with a routine grounder to the shortstop, but the Tigers committed an error and the inning continued with two runners on base and two outs. Duke Ellis took advantage of the free at bat and ripped a two out single to drive in another run.
After Ellis' single, Texas Southern opted to make a pitching change, bringing in junior left handed pitcher Mason Furlong. Furlong ended the third inning strong, striking out Big 12 Player of the Year Kody Clemens.
SECOND INNING:
Chase Shugart struck out the first batter for the Tigers, his third out of five total batters faced. Texas Southern managed to get runners on first and second base, but a chopper to the shortstop ended the top of the second inning.
Ryan Reynolds started out the bottom of the second inning striking out swinging for the Longhorns, but then Texas turned it on. Texas Southern's Peyton Schneider walked DJ Petrinsky and then allowed back-to-back base hits to Tate Shaw and Jack McKenzie. David Hamilton followed with a bunt squeeze down the first baseline in which he beat out the throw to first. Texas scored two runs in those sequences. Duke Ellis struck out, and Kody Clemens grounded out to end the inning.
FIRST INNING:
Texas started junior right handed pitcher Chase Shugart against the Texas Southern Tigers. Shugart opened the first inning retiring all three batters. Three up, three down.
The Longhorns got two runners on base after Duke Ellis knocked a base hit and Zach Zubia walked. However, Masen Hibbeler lined out to the shortstop with two outs to end the first inning deadlocked 0-0.
PREGAME:
The Texas Longhorns opened its #RoadToOmaha with the Texas Southern Tigers. KVUE's Shawn Clynch was live on Facebook moments before the game started.
First pitch was set for 8:00 PM at Disch-Falk Field.