Tennessee Tech stole game one in Austin after defeating the Longhorns 5-4. A three-run fifth inning gave the Golden Eagles a 5-3 lead over the Longhorns, but Texas would narrow the lead in the bottom of the seventh, 5-4.

Strong pitching from Tennessee Tech's Ethan Roberts kept all Texas comeback attempts at bay.

Something to note, 79 percent of game one winners in the new Super Regional format go on to win the series. Texas and Tennessee Tech will play game 2 on Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m., and if necessary, game three on June 11 at 12 p.m.

TEXAS LONGHORNS POSTGAME:

LIVE UPDATES:

9TH INNING:

Putzig flied out to center field to lead off the top of the ninth inning. Parker Joe Robinson recorded another strikeout, this time against Garza. Osborne singled to center field. With a runner on first and two outs, Robinson struck out another Golden Eagles batter to give Texas an opportunity to come back from a 4-5 deficit in the bottom of the ninth.

.



To the bottom of the 9th. Last ups for the Horns, trailing by one.

DJ Petrinsky lined out to left field. Tate Shaw flew out to center field. Jake McKenzie sealed the fate of the Longhorns after he flew out to left. Tennessee Tech wins game one, 5-4.

That's your ballgame, folks. Horns fall, 5-4, in game one of this best-of-three series.



Back in action tomorrow at 2 pm.

8TH INNING:

UT's Sawyer opened up the top of the 8th with a walk. Cody Littlejohn got on base after his bunt was fielded by Sawyer and the UT pitcher attempted the force out at second base, where Hamilton could not handle the scoop. A scary moment happened when Alex Junior has hit in the face by a Sawyer pitch. It rained a fair amount in the seventh inning, which also played a factor in the Hamilton error on the previous play. The ball seemingly slipped out of Sawyer's hand and sailed on him. After laying on the ground for a few moments, Junior got up and trotted to first base with a standing ovation and round of applause from both the Golden Eagles and Longhorns fans. Tough kid. Parker Joe Robinson entered the game for the Longhorns on the mound. With the bases now loaded and nobody out, Brennon Kaleiwahea struck out swinging. Robinson showed some character with another strikeout, giving the Longhorns two straight outs with the bases loaded. Chase Chambers grounded back to the pitcher's mound and the Longhorns escaped another inning with the bases loaded.

Bases juiced. No outs. One-run ballgame.



Did @TexasBaseball get out of a jam again??



Parker Joe Robinson has your answer

PARKER JOE 🐐! TWO Ks AND A 1-3 AND HE ESCAPES A BASES LOADED, NO OUT JAM!

On a 3-2 count, Kody Clemens walked to lead off the inning. Zach Zubia fouled out to third base. Masen Hibbeler lined out to left field. Ryan Reynolds struck out swinging. Golden Eagles lead 5-4.

E8 | BIG TIME!!! @EthanXXVI gathers 3 outs after a lead-off walk! He punches out the final batter of the frame for his 100th K of the year, the 1st Tech reliever ever to punch out 100 in a single season! 5-6-7 due up for Tech.

TTU 5, UT 4



TTU 5, UT 4#WingsUp — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

Horns strand a leadoff walk in the 8th. To the 9th we go. Horns trail, 5-4.

7TH INNING:

John Sawyer started the top half of the inning strong with back-to-back strikeouts and forced a quick line out to right field. Texas gets out of the top of the seventh with a 1-2-3 frame.

A scoreless 7th for @JoshSawyer30. To the stretch! Horns need two to tie it.

Tate Shaw led off with a short chopper to first base -- out number one in the books. Jake McKenzie hit a double to the right-center gap. McKenzie advanced to third on a wild pitch. David Hamilton hit a sacrifice fly to left field and McKenzie scored. Texas trails 4-5. Duke Ellis roped a line drive to center field, but it was caught for the third and final out of the inning.

#RakeMcKenzie slippin' N slidin' all over the field 😂@TexasBaseball makes it a one-run ballgame!

Bot 7th | TNT 5 | TEX 4



Bot 7th | TNT 5 | TEX 4 pic.twitter.com/hcMyehwiul — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

#RAKEMCKENZIE! @JakeMcK13's second double of the game puts him in scoring position with one out!

A wild pitch and a @D_Ham27 sac fly makes it a one-run ballgame!

6TH INNING:

Kam Fields began the top of the sixth just as strong as his outing at the end of the fifth. Fields forced Collin Harris to ground out to the shortstop. However, he walked John Ham in the next at bat. With a runner on first and one out on the board, Alex Junior hit a slow grounder to the shortstop and the ball rolled right past David Hamilton. Heads up base running by Ham put runners on first and third as Brennon Kaleiwahea stepped up to the plate. Fields walked Kaleiwahea to load the bases. Josh Sawyer replaced Kam Fields on the mound for the Longhorns. On a wild pitch, Petrinsky was able to throw the ball to Sawyer at home plate to record a crucial second out and kept the Golden Eagles from adding an insurance run. In the next at bat, Sawyer forced the Golden Eagles to ground out and escape a bases-loaded jam.

Bot 6th | TNT 5 | TEX 3



Bases loaded. One out. Gets out unscathed.



Just how @TexasBaseball drew it up right? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IN5fLXj3Jw — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

HUGE. Runner tries to take home but @DjPetrinsky gets it to @JoshSawyer30 in time for out No. 2 and one pitch later, Sawyer gets the 5-3 to end the threat.

Kody Clemens led off the bottom half of the sixth inning for Texas. Clemens was walked for the second time in the game. Zach Zubia was also walked to put runners on first and second with no outs. Ethan Roberts replaced Marcus Evey on the mound for the Golden Eagles. Roberts struck out Masen Hibbeler for the first out of the inning. It was Hibbeler's third strikeout of the game. Roberts recorded back-to-back strikeouts when he caught Ryan Reynolds looking. With two on and two outs, DJ Petrinsky struck out as well. Roberts saved the Golden Eagles in this inning.

E6 | LET'S GO!!! After a pair of lead-off walks to Texas, @EthanXXVI comes on for Tech from the bullpen and strikes out the side in order! 4-5-6 due up for Tech.

TTU 5, UT 3



TTU 5, UT 3#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/9NcWK9LXDp — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

5TH INNING:

Alex Junior led off the inning with his second walk of the afternoon for the Golden Eagles. Brennon Kaleiwahea recorded the Golden Eagles' seventh hit as a team on the day -- which have all been singles. With two on and no outs, Kevin Strohschein struck out for the first out of the inning and Kinghams fifth strikeout of the game. Chase Chambers gave the Golden Eagles the lead once again with a deep shot that hit off the wall in right-center field. Chambers recorded the first extra base hit for the Golden Eagles -- a two-run RBI double. Golden Eagles led 4-3 at this point.

T5 | @C_Chambers_25 CRUSHES a 2-run double off the wall in DEEP RCF & Tech takes back control! He now has 84 RBI on the year!

TTU 4, UT 3



TTU 4, UT 3#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/DvzT2ujeN1 — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

A two-run double puts Tennessee Tech back on top, 4-3. One out in the 5th.

With a runner on second and one out, Putzig popped out to right field, but Chambers tagged up and advanced to third base. David recorded the second double of the inning for the Golden Eagles and Chambers scored to give Tennessee Tech a 5-3 lead. That would end the day for Nolan Kingham.

T5 | David Garza laces a double down the RF line to drive in another run for Tech! He reaches 70 RBI on the year!

TTU 5, UT 3



TTU 5, UT 3#WingsUp #ElPapaGrande pic.twitter.com/NSee8Lwjmz — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

That'll do it for @nolankingham. Freshman @KamFields_ on in relief with one on and two away.

Kam Fields replaced Nolan Kingham on the mound for Texas. Fields ended the bleeding for Texas with a strikeout against Osborne.

.@KamFields_ 🔥.



The freshman gets a huge K with a runner on 3rd to end the top of the 5th.



Horns trail, 5-3. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 9, 2018

Tate Shaw began the bottom half fifth inning for the Longhorns with a pop fly to center field. Jake McKenzie got his second hit of the game -- a line drive to left field. With a runner on first and one out, David Hamilton hit an infield pop up for the second out. Marcus Evey struck out Duke Ellis looking to end the fifth inning.

E5 | @EveyMarcus flashes another 0, punctuated by his 4th K of the game! It's 8-9-1 due up for Tech in the 6th.

TTU 5, UT 3



TTU 5, UT 3#WingsUp — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

No score for the Horns. Five frames in the books. Texas trails, 5-3.

4TH INNING:

Tennessee Tech's Putzig led off the inning with a line out to right field, but Garza got on base with a single. UT's Nolan Kingham recorded his fourth strikeout of the day after retiring Osborne for the second out of the inning. Collin Harris kept the inning alive for the Golden Eagles with a single in between the third baseman and shortstop on an 0-2 count and two outs. With two runners on and two outs, John Ham grounded out back to the pitcher. Texas leads 3-2.

A scoreless 4th for @nolankingham! Horns on top, 3️⃣-2️⃣!

Evey recorded his third strikeout of the game for the Golden Eagles after Hibbeler struck out looking on a 3-2 count. Ryan Reynolds grounded out to the shortstop. DJ Petrinsky popped out to shallow left center. Texas leads 3-2 after four innings.

E4 | That's a 1-2-3 frame by @EveyMarcus & the Tech defense as we head to the 5th. Top of the order due up for the Golden Eagles.

UT 3, TTU 2



UT 3, TTU 2#WingsUp — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

Four innings in the books! Horns out in front, 3️⃣-2️⃣!

3RD INNING:

Nick Osborne recorded a base knock up the middle to lead off the inning for the Golden Eagles. Collin Harris popped out to center field for the first out. John Ham ripped a line drive by third base for a single. With runners on first and second and one out on the board, Alex Junior started the top of the order again with a walk. Brennon Kaleiwahea opened the flood gates in the second with a two-RBI single and the Golden Eagles took a 2-1 lead. Kevin Strohschein struck out swinging and Chase Chambers grounded out to second base.

T3 | Tech is on the board and will take the lead! @bennykaleiwahea spits a single through the right side to drive in 2!

TTU 2, UT 1



TTU 2, UT 1#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/3EfEJqSXOE — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

Jake McKenzie started out the bottom half of the third inning with a double to left field. David Hamilton grounded out to first base, but McKenzie advanced to third. Duke Ellis drove McKenzie home with a sacrifice fly to center and the second out of the inning. On a 3-2 count with two outs, Kody Clemens crushed a homerun to right field.

This Clemens kid is good, eh? 😅



Austin loves them some Kody! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/1puGGkowP3 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

HE IS NOT HUMAN! @kodyclem hits his 22nd bomb of the year and the Horns lead, 3-2!

2ND INNING:

Chase Chambers grounded out to second base to lead off the inning for Tennessee Tech. Trevor Putzig singled to left field and David Garza grounded into a double play to end the top half of the second inning.

E2 | @EveyMarcus flashes a 0 on the scoreboard after starting a 1-6-3 double play and piling up his 1st K of the contest!

UT 1, TTU 0



UT 1, TTU 0#WingsUp — TTU Baseball (@TNTech_Baseball) June 9, 2018

UT's Ryan Reynolds was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. DJ Petrinsky grounded into a double play, and Tate Shaw struck out looking to end the second inning. Longhorns up, 1-0.

No score for the Horns in the 2nd. We're through two complete. Horns on 🔝, 1-0.

1ST INNING:

Nolan Kingham started on the mound for th Longhorns. Tennessee Tech boasts a high-potent offense, leading the NCAA in multiple hitting categories: batting average, home runs, and runs. Kingham started the game strong, striking out the Golden Eagles' first batter swinging. On a 3-2 count, Tennessee Tech's Brennon Kaleiwahea struck out swinging, as well. Two strikeouts to start out the game for Kingham. Tennessee Tech's third batter grounded out to third base. Quick half inning for the Longhorns -- three up, three down.

A pair of Ks in a 1-2-3 first for @nolankingham! 🔥😤

Junior right-handed pitcher Marcus Evey started on the mound for the Golden Eagles. UT's David Hamilton popped out to right field for the first out. Longhorn lefty Duke Ellis took an Evey pitch to deep left field at the wall for a double. With Ellis on second base, a wild pitch advanced Ellis to third base. Kody Clemens' first at bat was a lengthy one -- 11 pitches and he was finally walked. With runners on first and third, Zach Zubia hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Ellis scored for Texas' first run of the game. Texas is 26-3 in 2018 when scoring first. Masen Hibbeler struck out for the final out of the inning. Texas leads 1-0.

PREGAME:

Tennessee Tech upset #4 seed Ole Miss to win the regional in Oxford, which bought Tennessee Tech a trip to Austin for the Super Regionals to play Texas. The Golden Eagles are 52-10. This is only their sixth appearance in the NCAA regionals. The other years were 1956, 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2017. The Golden Eagles had eight players drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Longhorns advanced after going undefeated in Regional play against Texas Southern, Texas A&M and Indiana.

The calm before the storm of game one at the Disch! #superregionals

The scene is similar to 2000 and 2014, when Texas was not supposed to host the Super Regionals but upsets sent Penn State and Houston to Austin, and the Longhorns won both series to advance to the College World Series.

Unfortunately, the game at Disch-Falk Field is sold out, but you can still watch it on ESPN2. They'll play Saturday, June 9 at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m., and if necessary, June 11 at 12 p.m.

Both teams announced their starting lineups on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

