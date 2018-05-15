DALLAS – This week’s AT&T Byron Nelson will be the 140th event of Jordan Spieth’s already-illustrious pro golf career.

Eight years ago, his hometown tournament was his first.

Spieth made his PGA Tour debut at the Byron Nelson in 2010, thanks to a letter he wrote to the tournament chairman asserting his merits for a sponsor exemption.

“As a Dallas native, I have dreamed of playing in this event ever since my dad took me to watch when I was eight,” the 16-year-old Spieth wrote to tournament chair George Conant.

In his letter, written in January, he recalled a brush with fame at that tournament. Phil Mickelson hit a drive right at Spieth and his dad on the second hole and saved par from the rough just feet away from them.

“That was the closest I’d ever been to see a PGA pro hit a shot, and it has stuck with me ever since,” Spieth wrote. “Now I want to create similar memories for other kids who may one day love the game like I do.”

Spieth was set to play in a PGA Tour event that June, just weeks after the Byron Nelson. But he wanted the Nelson to be his first.

“Mr. Nelson stands for all that is great about the game of golf, and it would be an enormous honor to play in the championship named for him as my first,” he wrote.

The letter, along with an impressive amateur resume, worked. Spieth landed the sponsor exemption – a spot in a tournament field given to a non-PGA Tour pro with a handicap of 0 or better – and shot a 4-under 276 in the tournament, good for a tie for 16th.

It was the first time since 1995 that the Byron Nelson had granted a sponsor exemption, according to Golf.com.

Read the letter in its entirety below or by going here.

