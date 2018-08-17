WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Post Oak Little League team opened play at the Little League World Series Thursday with a win against Rhode Island.
After a rough start, the Post Oak All-Stars took the lead in the third inning scoring twice.
Ryan Selvaggi scored what turned out to be the winning run on a wild pitch.
And then later in the fifth inning, Selvaggi came on in relief. He pitched the final scoreless innings to record the save as Post Oak beat Rhode Island 3-1.
They'll next play New York on Sunday.
© 2018 KHOU