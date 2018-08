HOUSTON – Post Oak Little League clobbered a team from Oklahoma 8-0 to advance to the Little League World Series.

The two teams faced off in the Southwest Regional Championship Game in Waco.

Pitcher Ryan Selvaggi struck out eight batters in four no-hit innings. He also hit a homerun.

Post Oak beat the same team 5-0 Monday night.

Now, they're off to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Great job, guys!

Post Oak LL is heading to the #LLWS! Special thanks to all the Home Team Heroes who helped get them there. @Honda pic.twitter.com/uLWE5GZSrH — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 8, 2018

Congratulations to Houston, TX (Post Oak LL)! @llbsouthwest champions! Next stop Williamsport and the @LittleLeague World Series! pic.twitter.com/32qu0uqo71 — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) August 8, 2018

© 2018 KHOU