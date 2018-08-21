Southeast took Monday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Post Oak All-Stars. The game was tied at six with Southeast batting in the bottom of the ninth when Ben Traxler’s sac fly scored one run for Post Oak.

Southeast collected ten hits and Post Oak had nine in the high-scoring affair.

Post Oak fired up the offense in the second inning. An error scored one run for Post Oak.

After Post Oak scored two runs in the top of the fifth, Southeast answered with two of their own. Post Oak scored when Ryan Selvaggi homered on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. Southeast then answered when Connor Riggs-Soper singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run and Wills Maginnis singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Southeast scored three runs in the sixth inning. Tai Peete and Jansen Kenty all drove in runs in the frame.

Ben earned the win for Southeast. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one.

Richie Klosek took the loss for Post Oak. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on one hit, striking out two and walking one.

Connor started the game for Southeast. He allowed six hits and four runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking zero Kaleb Rook started the game for Post Oak. He allowed six hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Southeast hit one home run on the day. Jansen had a four bagger in the sixth inning.

Southeast tallied ten hits on the day. Tai, Jack Ryan, and Jansen all managed multiple hits for Southeast. Jansen, Jack, and Tai each collected two hits to lead Southeast.

Post Oak racked up nine hits in the game. Ryan and Matthew Hedrick all had multiple hits for Post Oak. Ryan led Post Oak with four hits in four at bats.

