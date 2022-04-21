'This type of behavior cannot be tolerated' | Texas pitcher caught on video tackling batter after home run

The game was suspended after pitcher Owen Woodward, who plays football as a linebacker, tackles the hitter while rounding third base.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A shocking moment at a Texas junior college baseball game.

Phillips was tackled so hard that you can see his helmet fly off after the hit.

The whole incident was captured on the TSRN Sports broadcast.

As Phillips begins rounding third base, Woodward is seen gearing up before he loses it and tackles Phillips.

Woodward, a Texas native, was also a high school quarterback and linebacker at Breckenridge High School before playing baseball at Lubbock Christian University.

Somehow after the hit, Phillips was able to get up and touch home plate.

Phillips, a Cypress native, is first baseman for the Lions who also attended Bridgeland High School.

The game was immediately suspended after the incident and Woodward has since apologized.

The following statement was released by Woodward's head baseball coach and assistant athletic director Jeff Lightfoot:

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

The school and local police are now investigating. No word has been released on if the student will be disciplined for his actions.

The two schools are scheduled to play again Saturday.