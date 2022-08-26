Pearland Little League to be honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration' after World Series run

The city of Pearland plans to honor the baseball team with a huge welcome home celebration that will take place on September 1 at Independence Park.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Little League may not have won it all, but that's not stopping the city from celebrating the young athletes who made #PearlandProud.

Pearland lost Thursday to a Tennessee team, knocking them out of the Little League World Series.

Although a tough pill to swallow, the team has more than enough to be proud of, which is why they will be honored in a big way when they return home.

The city of Pearland plans to honor the baseball team with a huge welcome home celebration that will take place on September 1 at Independence Park, which is located at 3449 Pearland Pkwy.

The festivities start at 6 p.m.

The team is expected to sit down on stage with former professional pitcher and Pearland native Clay Hensley to talk about their experience and celebrate the memories.

"We could not be more proud of the Pearland Little League and their run in the World Series. And we want to celebrate their success and experience," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Pearland plans to return home on Sunday.

KHOU 11 plans to cover their return home.