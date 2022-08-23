Pearland beats Iowa to stay alive in LLWS

They had their backs against the ropes, but the Pearland Little Leaguers came out on top against Iowa in a do-or-die game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pearland is still alive at the Little League World Series.

Pearland defeated the Midwest team from Iowa, 4-0, on Tuesday night to remain in the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pitching was the main story for Pearland, which held Iowa to just two hits.

Jacob Zurek started the game and went three innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two and walking one.

Kaiden Shelton homered and also earned the win by going 1.1 innings, allowing no hits and no runs hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Pearland will face Pennsylvania on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Pearland beat Pennsylvania, 8-3, on Aug. 18.