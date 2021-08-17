Pat Tillman jersey returned to the U.S. from Afghanistan

Tillman, a former professional football player, left his sports career in the NFL to join the U.S. Army. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

PHOENIX — Pat Tillman gave up millions of dollars and a football career to selflessly serve in the U.S. military after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“My great grandfather was at Pearl Harbor and a lot of my family has gone to fight wars and I really haven’t done a damn thing," said Tillman in a 2001 interview following the attacks on the World Trade Centers.

"As far as laying myself on the line like that," Tillman added. "So, I have a great deal of respect for those who have and what the flag stands for.”

On April 22, 2004, Tillman was tragically killed by friendly fire while surveying eastern Afghanistan.

Tillman became the pride of Arizona and the country following his death.

Nearly a year after Tillman's death, the United Service Organizations and NFL partnered together to build a cabin-like memorial center in his name on the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan for troops to get a slice of home.

But after the withdrawals from the base started in early July, USO officials sought to save the wartime mementos inside the center, which included one of Tillman's signature Arizona Cardinals jerseys.