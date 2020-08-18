Sam Hix caught the 30.5-inch long Yellowstone cutthroat while fishing the Snake River on August 7.

BOISE, Idaho — A Texas man has set a new Idaho state catch-and-release record for Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Sam Hix of Bellaire, Texas caught the 30.5-inch long cutthroat while fishing the Snake River on August 7.

After measuring the big fish and taking a quick photograph, Hix released it to swim another day.

The fish tops the record set by Nate Ivy in 2016 of 28.5 inches.

Yellowstone cutthroat trout are mainly found in eastern Idaho and are native to the Snake River from Shoshone Falls upstream to its headwaters, according to IDFG.