Free entry to Texas State Parks this Sunday, November 8

Daily entrance fees will be waived in honor of Veterans Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking to de-stress after a hectic week? Look no further than the great outdoors.

This Sunday, November 8, daily entrance fees at all Texas State Parks will be waived for all-day use visitors.

This is being done in honor of Veterans Day which is observed on November 11 and falls on a Wednesday this year.

Some parks close to San Antonio include Blanco State Park, Palmetto State Park, Lockhart State Park, Lyndon B. Johnson State Park, and Pedernales Falls State Park, to name a few.

Parks are operating at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions so it is recommended that families reserve a day pass ahead of time.