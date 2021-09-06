How did Suni Lee and Jade Carey do in women’s gymnastics all-around?

Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey competed in the women's gymnastics Tokyo Olympics all-around final for the United States.

TOKYO, Japan — Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.