Simone Biles returns back home to Houston

The Olympic champion is coming home with a silver and bronze medal.

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home in Houston today.

We’re live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception.

Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam. She pulled out of several individual events and the team competition due to the 'twisties.'

Chiles also won a silver medal in the team competition.