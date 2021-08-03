x
Olympics

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who went to HS in Katy, grabs 2nd gold medal ever for a US female wrestler

Morton Ranch High School congratulated the alumnae on this historic accomplishment.
Credit: AP
United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah, left, and compete Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu during the women's 68kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women who won gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.

Cherkasova defeated Dosho in a bronze medal match. The other bronze went to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan.

   

