Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who went to HS in Katy, grabs 2nd gold medal ever for a US female wrestler

Morton Ranch High School congratulated the alumnae on this historic accomplishment.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women who won gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.