Why do some Olympic swimmers wear two caps?

2020 Tokyo Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky is among those known for the double-cap method.

Something you'll see in Olympic swimming that may seem like a redundancy is swimmers wearing two swim caps. But what's the purpose?

As Yahoo! Sports wrote in 2012, one reason seems pretty obvious. The second cap helps make sure the swim goggles stay secure on top of the first cap when the swimmers dive into the pool.

The other reason is about performance. Dave Salo, an assistant coach for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Women's Team as well as a personal coach to several Olympians, said the caps are made of different materials. The first one is usually latex and the second is made of silicone.

The latex cap tends to wrinkle on the head.

"The outer silicone cap better maintains the shape and does not wrinkle as much, thereby causing less drag," Salo told Yahoo!

The Washington Post noted that Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky are among those who have worn two caps in competition. Not all swimmers use the double-cap method, however.

