Olympic gold medalist, 2 world champs won't compete at US Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The gymnasts who will represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be named at the end of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

WASHINGTON — Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez and world champions Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel will not be competing at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in two weeks.

After the conclusion of the U.S. Gymnastics Championship on Sunday, 18 women were selected to advance to the team trials to compete for spots at the Tokyo Olympics.

The list included the top 17 in the all-around standings and Riley McCusker, who finished 27th overall but second in the uneven bars.

Those who weren't initially selected could petition to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials. USA Gymnastics said Wednesday that it had reviewed the petitions and determined "no additional names" would be added to the entry list.

Hernandez, who won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, hyperextended her right knee during warmups before the U.S. Gymnastics Championship last weekend.

While the 20-year-old pushed through her beam routine on Friday, she appeared to be in pain after finishing. She later withdrew from Sunday's finals altogether.

She did not petition to be added to the roster for the Trials.

Hurd, who was the 2017 World all-around champion during the year Simone Biles didn't participate, only attempted two of the four events on both nights of the U.S. Championships. She had elbow surgery in March and has become an increasingly vocal supporter of social justice initiatives, including speaking at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in New York earlier this year.

USA Gymnastics said Wednesday that it reviewed petitions from Hurd, Chellsie Memmel and Riley McCusker to compete at the Olympic Trials. The organization said it approved McCusker's petition "based on the criteria outlined in the Procedures."

Memmel, the 2005 world champion and a member of the silver-medal-winning 2008 U.S. Olympic team, was competing this year for the first time in nearly a decade. The 32-year-old finished in 25th place in the all-around standings at last weekend's championships.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Team Trials are June. 24-June 27 in St. Louis, Missouri.

