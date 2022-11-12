North Shore looks to cement dynasty in rematch against Duncanville

It's the Houston-Dallas rivalry with more sequels than a Sylvester Stallone-led franchise.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston is flanked by two of the best high school football programs in the country.

To the west, there's the Katy Tigers. On the east side, you have the North Shore Mustangs. Saturday night, the Mustangs will look to bring home their sixth state title, which would finish off a five-year run with a record of 75-3.

The only thing standing in North Shore's way is the Duncanville Panthers.

Again.

In 2018, an incredible Hail Mary pass from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter won the game for North Shore head coach Jon Kay and the Mustangs. They followed that up with a 31-17 win in 2019 to clinch back-to-back state titles.

The two schools would meet again in 2021, with North Shore prevailing late in the fourth quarter to win 17-10. Now North Shore puts its 28-game winning streak on the line for a chance to further cement its dynasty.

Rankings have the squads evenly matched. Duncanville is ranked ninth nationally with one of the best defenses in the country. North Shore is ranked eighth in the nation with several impressive wins this season against The Woodlands, Atascocita, and Austin Westlake.