Celebrating hometown Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan who turned 75 this week

The former Astros ace and Major League legend and son Reid recently chatted with Lance Berkman about old-school baseball -- and family values.

HOUSTON — Texas legend Nolan Ryan is celebrating his 75th birthday this week.

The former Astros ace and son Reid were the stars of the show in front of a hometown crowd supporting the nonprofit Spring Spirit.

Father and son shared some Major League and family highlights in an interview with another popular former Astro, Lance Berkman.

Lance: “What was the most pitches you threw in a game? 235?”

Nolan: “232 -- I think -- is the number.”

Reid: “That’s Major League. Not a high school game.”

The crowd erupted.

Today's big league starters typically top out at about 100 pitches per game.

Nolan, who still has the all-time record for career strikes out and no hitters, talked about other differences.

“I didn't have a pitching coach till I got to the big leagues.”

That would be unthinkable today.

The Ryans made major league choices based on family returning to Texas in 1980 as their kids began school.

That was unusual, according to Reid.

“Not taking the money, not going to New York or L.A, staying in your hometown.”

Nolan and high school sweetheart Ruth will be married 54 years in June.

Lance: "What makes it work?”

Nolan joked: “Road trips.”

The crowd celebrated Nolan's 75th birthday with a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."