No problem with being a ‘big boy': Bennett Warren is one of nation’s biggest, best HS offensive linemen

Bennett Warren is ranked among the top 100 football recruits in the country.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One of the best high school football players in the country is also the biggest. He's used to the spotlight, but not this kind of attention.

“I do like over-the-phone interviews,” said Fort Bend Christian Academy senior and offensive tackle Bennett Warren. "(But) the (evening) news?” “’Big Boy’ love? We need more of this.”

Being a big boy is why we went to the academy to meet Warren. How big is he?

“Six-seven and a half…last time I weighed it was 333,” Warren said.

“I’m 6' 3", 180,” reporter Jason Bristol said. “You’d have no problem taking care of me, would you?”

“No, I don’t think so,” Warren replied with a laugh.

Another important measurement: Warren is ranked among the top 100 recruits in the country. Of those 100 players, he’s – no surprise – the largest one.

Warren said when he started high school he was at 220 pounds. The next year he went up to 280. His skill set has grown, too, according to Fort Bend Christian Academy head coach Jordan Black, who was once an NFL lineman.

“He's a pleasure to coach because I've seen him come from, you know, looking like a baby giraffe when he was young to somebody that's grown into his body, learn how to play football, and he's become pretty dominant,” Black said.

Warren’s next enormous step? Heading to the University of Tennessee, which he committed to in July.

Warren said about his height and weight, “I'm starting to learn how to play with it.” With his willingness to learn, you now know why there’s a lot to love about Bennett Warren.

“I got no problem being a big boy,” he said.