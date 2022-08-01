Who is Sue L. Robinson, the arbitrator in Deshaun Watson's disciplinary case

She is a former U.S. District judge who focuses on consulting in complex commercial litigation, mock trials, alternative dispute resolution, and arbitration.

HOUSTON — Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson served as the arbitrator in the disciplinary case of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who spent four years with the Houston Texans and is currently with the Cleveland Browns, will be suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to the Associated Press.

Watson, the league and the NFL Players Association were informed of the announcement Monday morning.

Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him.

Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.

Two separate Houston-area grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

Who is Judge Sue L. Robinson?

Sue L. Robinson is a former U.S. District judge before she joined Farnan LLP, Attorneys at Law after her retirement in July 2017, according to her bio on Farnan LLP’s website.

According to her bio, Robison’s practice focuses on consulting in complex commercial litigation, mock trials and arguments, alternative dispute resolution, and arbitration.

During her tenure, she served as the first woman chief judge for the District of Delaware, as well as being selected to serve on the Judicial Conference of the United States, according to her bio.

Prior to serving as a federal judge, Robinson served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and a Magistrate Judge for the District of Delaware, according to her bio.

Other career highlights:

Recognized by the Philadelphia Intellectual Property Law Association

Recognize by the New Jersey Intellectual Property Law Association

Recognized by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association

Recognized by the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation.

Robinson was elected a member of the American Law Institute in 2015.

Robinson graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts with highest honors, Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Delaware. She then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, J.D., in 1978.